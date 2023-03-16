2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Whether investors believe the market is headed for a mild recession or a new bull market (or don't care to hazard a guess), considering the two growth stocks in this article could prepare you for either environment.Whereas Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) boomed in bullish markets, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) remained as resilient as ever in more challenging times recently. However, despite arriving at their current share prices in wildly different fashions, Shopify and Ulta Beauty have more than doubled the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the last five years.Looking to build upon this track record, these two contrasting businesses represent fantastic buy-and-hold opportunities for the long term, regardless of what turns the market may take over the next few quarters.Continue reading