|
16.03.2023 11:10:00
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term
Whether investors believe the market is headed for a mild recession or a new bull market (or don't care to hazard a guess), considering the two growth stocks in this article could prepare you for either environment.Whereas Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) boomed in bullish markets, Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) remained as resilient as ever in more challenging times recently. However, despite arriving at their current share prices in wildly different fashions, Shopify and Ulta Beauty have more than doubled the returns of the S&P 500 Index over the last five years.Looking to build upon this track record, these two contrasting businesses represent fantastic buy-and-hold opportunities for the long term, regardless of what turns the market may take over the next few quarters.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!