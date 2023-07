2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The broader stock market has enjoyed a rosy first half of 2023, a far cry from the turmoil investors experienced last year. While the market's upward run might mean a correction is coming at some point, there are always opportunities on Wall Street if you look in the right spots.For example, two household technology names recently enjoyed remarkable stock moves. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is up 60% since January, while social media conglomerate Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has climbed a whopping 156% over the same time.It might seem like you're chasing momentum when looking at these stocks, but the data shows that long-term investors have plenty of room to buy, hold, and still enjoy solid investment returns over the coming years.Continue reading