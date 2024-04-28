|
28.04.2024 14:45:00
2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold Forever
The healthcare industry has proven to be particularly resilient to the ebb and tide of market sentiment through the years. While stock performance is individual to each company and its own unique growth story, there's a reason these businesses generally stay the course even when overall macro conditions are suffering.Broadly speaking, healthcare companies provide products and solutions that people need no matter what is happening with the stock market or the economy at large. That fact can make this space an intriguing place to park cash as you diversify your portfolio and continue on in your investing journey.If you're looking for top healthcare stocks to buy right now, here are two names you'll want to consider for your basket of buys.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
