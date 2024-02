2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

The healthcare industry has proved to be a remarkably resilient place for investors. Generally speaking, the kinds of products and services that companies in this space offer are required on a consistent basis. As a result, these businesses are often far less vulnerable to economic fluctuations compared to other industries.That's not to say that healthcare businesses haven't felt the volatility of the last few years, but there's been a marked difference in the performance of many of these companies that might attract investors looking for steady long-term returns.If you have $1,000 to invest that you can leave alone for at least several years, here are two such names to consider.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel