2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy With $500

When investing in equities, even a relatively modest initial sum such as $500 can go a long way, provided investors pick the right stocks and continue adding to their positions regularly. Let's address the first part of this equation: Picking the right stocks. With myriads of options to choose from, it's not always an easy thing to do.Here are two companies to consider: Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). These two growth stocks are worth holding onto for five or more years. Here is why.Sarepta Therapeutics is a biotech company that focuses on developing medicines for rare diseases. The company has four approved products, all of which treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) -- a progressive genetic illness that leads to muscle degeneration and an extremely shortened lifespan. Sarepta Therapeutics' portfolio of DMD therapies is generating consistently growing sales. In the second quarter, the company's revenue rose by about 12% year over year to $261.2 million.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel