2 Top Growth Stocks Up 90% and 175% in 2023. Can They Keep Soaring in 2024?

Do you have some cash you'd like to put to work but you're not sure where to invest it?At the moment, $50 is more than enough to buy shares of two high-profile growth stocks that have beaten the market by a mile this year.Data analysis specialist, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is up by about 175% this year, and UiPath, (NYSE: PATH) a robotic process automation company has gained about 90%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel