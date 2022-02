2 Top Growth Stocks You Can Buy With Less Than $200

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Did the rise of omicron lead you to spend more time at home than you would have otherwise? Even if all you have to work with at the moment is $200, your options are probably a lot better than you think.Instead of buying one-third of a new PlayStation, you could buy a small piece of two exceptional businesses. These stocks won't do much to keep you entertained, but they could help you retire with significantly more wealth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading