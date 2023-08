2 Top Healthcare Stocks I'd Buy Now Without Hesitation

Did you know that the average American racks up roughly $13,000 in medical expenses annually? Products, procedures, and methods of accessing healthcare may change from time to time, but overall spending in the healthcare space rises with a consistency that investors should learn to appreciate if they don't already.National health expenditures in the U.S. reached $4.3 trillion in 2021, and the government expects that spending will keep rising at an average rate of 5.4% annually through 2031. Whether you're seeking a growing stream of dividend income or explosive growth, one of these healthcare stocks has you covered. Here's why I'd buy either one right now without hesitation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel