2 Top Healthcare Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ: ACHC) are radically different healthcare stocks. Merck is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world with 74,000 employees and a stock that offers a hefty dividend, while Acadia with its 20,000 employees is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the United States and eschews a dividend to focus on growth.What they share is strong financial momentum combined with underpriced shares that scream value at a time when investors are looking for safe harbors whose shares are poised to rise this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading