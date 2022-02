2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With the global population projected to reach 9.7 billion by 2050, more individuals around the world will at some point require medical devices, prescriptions, or other medical care. And because the overall population is also growing wealthier, global per-capita health spending is expected to climb from $1,129 in 2019 to $1,515 by 2050, adjusted for inflation. Let's dig into how these trends will benefit Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) and why each stock appears attractive right now .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading