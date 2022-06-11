|
11.06.2022 14:30:00
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Billionaires Jamie Dimon and Elon Musk have both recently voiced concerns that a recession could be on the way. That makes now as good a time as any for investors to brace themselves by recession-proofing their portfolios. The healthcare sector tends to hold up better than the broader economy in a recession. This is because of the essential nature of the services provided by the sector. Here are two prominent healthcare stocks that look like solid buys at this time.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!