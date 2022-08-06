|
06.08.2022 14:15:00
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
High inflation, two consecutive quarters of negative U.S. gross domestic product growth, and receding consumer confidence don't bode well for the near-term economic outlook. This raises the following question: How can investors best prepare their portfolio for a difficult economy? The answer lies in focusing on buying quality stocks in sectors that are essential. And few sectors are as critical to life as healthcare, regardless of economic conditions. Let's dive into two healthcare stocks that appear to be great buy-and-hold candidates for the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!