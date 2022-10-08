2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Persistently high inflation, huge interest-rate hikes, and military conflict in Ukraine have significantly raised the probability of a global recession. Ned Davis Research estimates that there's a 98.1% chance of one by sometime in 2023.Healthcare is one sector of the global economy that should, for the most part, hold up well. This is because healthcare goods and services are indispensable, especially with a global population that is aging and more prone to health conditions. Here are two companies that are poised to meet the growing demand for medical devices and prescription drugs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading