2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

On Nov. 15, it is anticipated that the world will surpass a monumental population milestone: 8 billion humans living on the planet. This is a big deal because it means that 8 billion people already require healthcare goods and/or services or will at some point.The global population is expected to surpass 10 billion around 2050, and the share of those aged 65 years and older is set to surge from 10% to 16% by 2050. This should translate into higher revenue and profits for healthcare companies, which could be used for further research and development to enhance patients' quality of life around the world.Pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and medical device maker Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) should both be major beneficiaries of this demographic trend. Here's why each stock is a buy for income investors at this time.