2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a result of continuing advancements in medical treatments and technology, the global population of individuals over age 65 is projected to rise from 703 million in 2019 to 1.5 billion by 2050.Families will be able to spend more time with loved ones due to extended life expectancies. And there is also a benefit to the healthcare sector: a growing number of individuals that require regular medical care.Here are a couple of blue-chip healthcare stocks that appear to be priced at discounts. But they also seem poised to do well over the long run for investors.Continue reading