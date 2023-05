2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Higher interest rates and plunging growth forecasts have been the economic fallout from inflation that has been elevated throughout some of 2021, all of 2022, and all this year so far. Given the probability that the U.S. will face a recession in the next 12 months, investors would be wise to consider prepping their portfolios for an economic downturn.Some sectors are more reliable than others in times of economic uncertainty. Given the essential nature of the goods and services provided by the healthcare sector, it is arguably one of the more durable economic sectors. And these two healthcare picks could be savvy buys for investors now , regardless of when tougher economic conditions again materialize.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading