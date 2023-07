2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When you invest in industries that are positioned to capitalize on secular trends, owning wonderful businesses for the long haul is all it takes to build wealth and passive income. As the world's population increases in both age and number, growing demand for health insurance and medical devices is a given.UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) are two businesses within the healthcare sector whose proverbial boats could be lifted by this rising tide. Here's why each stock looks like a buy currently.Working with employers, governments, and healthcare providers, UnitedHealth Group's reach is undeniable. The company serves 152 million people each year through its UnitedHealthcare health insurance plans and Optum technology and data businesses. This is why analysts expect that the company will haul in approximately $332 billion in revenue in 2023, making it the largest health insurer on the planet. Continue reading