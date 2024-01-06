|
2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now
Many people make it a New Year's resolution to save more money, and to that end, investing in stocks isn't a bad idea. Putting your hard-earned cash in solid corporations with bright futures will help grow your initial capital. And while the healthcare industry may not be the most exciting, top companies that provide healthcare services often stand the test of time. After all, medical care is always in high demand.With that said, let's look at two excellent healthcare stocks worth buying today: Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).Popular stocks aren't always great investments, but in the case of Eli Lilly, it certainly is. Last year, the biotech made quite a bit of noise thanks to its newly approved anti-obesity drug Zepbound, which looks destined for stardom. Zepbound first hit the market in 2022 in treating type 2 diabetes (it is marketed as Mounjaro in this indication). In addition to these two approvals, it is seeking many other label expansions, from obstructive sleep apnea to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, among others.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
