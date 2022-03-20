2 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry is a tricky one to invest in. While marijuana sales are projected to keep growing, the sector continues to face regulatory challenges in the U.S. and elsewhere. But even in this environment, there are excellent companies to consider. Let's look at two marijuana players that look like great options to buy and hold for a long time: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) and Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF).Jazz Pharma is a biotech company that dipped its toes into the marijuana industry when it acquired cannabidiol (CBD)-derived medicines specialist GW Pharmaceuticals. The May 2021 transaction cost Jazz Pharma $7.2 billion in a mix of cash and stock. Now, the biotech boasts a couple of exciting CBD-based medicines in its lineup, in addition to its pre-acquisition product portfolio.The two key assets Jazz Pharma got its hands on are Epidiolex and Nabiximols. The former is medicine for seizures associated with two rare forms of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome.Continue reading