|
18.02.2022 15:00:00
2 Top Metaverse Cryptos Poised for a Bull Run
The metaverse (an upgraded version of the internet capable of hosting interconnected digital worlds) has been trending since Facebook's parent company changed its name to Meta Platforms and began heavily investing in the concept. Blockchain platforms like The Sandbox (CRYPTO: SAND) and Decentraland (CRYPTO: MANA) are also staking their claims to this opportunity. Let's explore why they look poised for success.With a market cap of just $4.2 billion (the 36th largest cryptocurrency), the Sandbox is a cheap way to bet on the blockchain metaverse opportunity. The platform has an edge because of its user-generated content strategy and growing mainstream acceptance. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!