2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The metaverse is supposed to be a groundbreaking concept that's going to change the way people interact with each other, connecting our virtual avatars in 3D virtual worlds from the comforts of our homes, offices, or anywhere with devices such as headsets or smartphones.Third-party estimates forecast that the metaverse could become an $800 billion market by 2028. People are expected to use this platform for work, education, socializing, and even attending sports events and concerts. Not surprisingly, many tech giants are in the race to make the most of this potential revenue opportunity.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are among the technology companies that could win big from the metaverse. Both stocks have been flying high in the past month, and it won't be surprising to see them soar higher in the future, thanks to the metaverse. Let's see why.Continue reading