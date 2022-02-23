2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Trillion-Dollar Asset Managers Are Buying

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Each quarter, institutional investors with at least $100 million in assets under management must file a Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The form is used to disclose changes in equity holdings, and some smaller investors use the reports to track the stocks that big money movers are buying and selling.In the most recent round of filings, JPMorgan Chase, an investment bank with over $2.5 trillion in assets under management, added 2.8 million shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to its portfolio. And BlackRock, an institution with over $10 trillion in assets under management, added 1.2 million shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) to its portfolio. Of course, it's always smart to do your own research before investing in a company, so let's take a look at both of these two metaverse stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading