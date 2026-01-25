Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
25.01.2026 16:30:00
2 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before They Skyrocket in 2026
The Nasdaq Composite has stitched together impressive overall gains of 111% in the past three years, outpacing the 74% jump in the S&P 500 over the same period. The Nasdaq's outperformance is a result of the technology sector's healthy growth, primarily driven by the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across multiple industries.It won't be surprising to see the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index head higher in 2026 as well. After all, global AI spending is poised to hit $2.5 trillion this year, according to Gartner. That would be a nearly 44% increase from last year. What's more, global AI spending is anticipated to jump by another 32% in 2027.That's why now is a good time to take a closer look at a couple of tech stocks poised to benefit from higher AI spending in 2026 and potentially deliver healthy gains for investors.
