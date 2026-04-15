Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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15.04.2026 15:00:00
2 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before They Soar in 2026
The Nasdaq Composite index has hit a rough patch in 2026, losing 1.5% of its value as of this writing. The tech-laden index's drop can primarily be attributed to external factors, mainly the Middle East crisis that has led to a spike in oil prices and has stoked fears of a recession.As a result, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks. That's not surprising, as the tech sector has been a driving force behind the broader stock market rally in recent years, primarily because of massive investments in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware that has supercharged the growth of several companies.However, this isn't the first time the sell-off in AI stocks has weighed on the Nasdaq Composite. The Nasdaq was on the cusp of entering bear market territory a year ago, as the market gauged the potential impact of the Trump administration's tariffs. But it didn't take long for tech stocks to stage a rally. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite rallied 31% between May and December 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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