2 Top Nasdaq Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The Nasdaq Composite Index recently skirted bear market territory, defined as a 20% or more decline from the most recent high. Marketwide worries are partly to blame for this ordeal. For instance, geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, many of whom have chosen to take their money out of the stock market. Companies that have fallen along with the broader market include streaming leader Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and biotech giant Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). Despite their recent struggles, though, there is a light at the end of the tunnel for these companies. Here is why both of these stocks are worth buying on the dip. Continue reading