09.12.2022 16:18:00
2 Top-Performing Nasdaq Tech Stocks in a Volatile Market
Wall Street has dealt with difficult conditions in the stock market all year, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has suffered bigger declines in 2022's bear market than most of its index counterparts. Volatility continued on Friday, as what had initially appeared likely to be another good day for stock investors reversed lower on concerns about inflationary pressures.Even with the volatility, though, some tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq showed signs of life Friday morning. Chip giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported encouraging financial results, but the gains for electronic document manager DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were even more substantial. Below, you'll learn more about the trends in both businesses and why shareholders are more excited about their prospects after the latest reports.Shares of Broadcom climbed about 3% shortly before the beginning of regular-session trading on Friday morning. The semiconductor company saw strong results in its fiscal fourth-quarter financial report, for the period ending Oct. 30, bucking less-encouraging trends elsewhere in the chip industry.Continue reading
