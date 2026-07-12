The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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12.07.2026 20:23:00
2 Top Power Stocks That Could Outperform the Market Through 2030
Artificial intelligence (AI) has a major bottleneck, and it isn't limited to chips, servers, or memory. Estimates suggest that trillions in investment will be needed to build the power infrastructure to support data centers in the coming years.That's good news for investors who feel like they missed the early innings of the AI bull market. AI is still in its infancy compared to what it could become over the next 30 years, and companies that supply the power and cooling behind the scenes could be positioned for years of growth.Two leaders in this space, Vertiv Holdings (NYSE: VRT) and GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV), have already seen their share prices soar 102% and 65%, respectively, this year. Here's why they should continue to outperform the market through the end of the decade, and likely beyond.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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