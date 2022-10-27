|
27.10.2022 11:20:00
2 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in October
The stock market is trading in bear market territory because investors are worried about the future. The market drop took both bad companies and good ones along for the volatile ride. But this offers an opportunity for investors willing to sort through the list of decliners to find those stocks that have been unfairly reduced in value.Two stocks that should stand out as potential opportunities in October are high-yield dividend payers Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Let's find out a bit more about these two stocks.Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with over 200 properties in its portfolio focused on malls and outlet centers. The properties are generally located in areas with material population density and high average incomes, which is exactly where retail tenants want to put their stores. The problem today is that recession fears caused investors to run scared from retailers and their landlords. While that makes some sense, it has to be couched into the bigger picture.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Top REIT Incmehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.22
|2 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in October (MotleyFool)
|
29.09.22
|My Top REIT Stock to Buy in October (MotleyFool)
|
07.09.22
|The Top REIT Stocks to Buy With $100 (MotleyFool)
|
25.03.22
|3 Top REIT Sectors to Follow in 2022 (MotleyFool)
|
10.04.14
|Top REIT, Inc. -- Moody's withdraws the ratings for Top REIT (Moodys)
Analysen zu Top REIT Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztendlich etwas fester -- US-Börsen schließen stark -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpfte sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gab seine Verluste ebenfalls wieder ab. An den US-Börsen herrschte am Freitag Erholung. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.