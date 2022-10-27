2 Top REIT Stocks to Buy in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market is trading in bear market territory because investors are worried about the future. The market drop took both bad companies and good ones along for the volatile ride. But this offers an opportunity for investors willing to sort through the list of decliners to find those stocks that have been unfairly reduced in value.Two stocks that should stand out as potential opportunities in October are high-yield dividend payers Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Let's find out a bit more about these two stocks.Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with over 200 properties in its portfolio focused on malls and outlet centers. The properties are generally located in areas with material population density and high average incomes, which is exactly where retail tenants want to put their stores. The problem today is that recession fears caused investors to run scared from retailers and their landlords. While that makes some sense, it has to be couched into the bigger picture.Continue reading