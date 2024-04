2 Top Retail Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Many investors are understandably reluctant to invest in retail, as the surge in e-commerce and economic uncertainty have hurt several high-profile retailers. But there are some excellent choices in the space that are trading rather cheaply. In this video, Fool.com contributors Tyler Crowe and Matt Frankel discuss why they think Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) are worth a closer look right now .*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of April 8, 2024. The video was published on April 9, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel