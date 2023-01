2 Top Robinhood Stocks That Could Soar In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Commission-free trading platform Robinhood revolutionized finance by making stock market investing more user-friendly for younger generations. The platform's list of its 100 most traded shares offers valuable insights into what companies are popular among retail investors. Ford (NYSE: F) and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) are on the list. Let's explore some reasons why they could make great buys in 2023 and beyond.Despite challenges in the auto industry, Ford Motor's long-term thesis remains intact. The company is future-proofing its revenue by pivoting to electric vehicles (EVs). And its low valuation makes it a great way to bet on this burgeoning opportunity, especially compared to pricier alternatives. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading