28.07.2022 11:25:00
2 Top Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now
Stock splits occur when a company multiples its share count to reduce its stock price without changing its market cap (the total value of all shares outstanding). While this process doesn't change a company's valuation, it can make the stock more appealing to retail investors who are intimidated by higher-priced stocks and/or may not have access to fractional equities. For those investors who don't want to base their investment thesis solely on the fact that a stock-split stock's price is now more reasonable, there are plenty of other reasons why two recently split stocks, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), could make great buys right now. Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
