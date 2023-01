2 Top Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors keep apprised of Warren Buffett's investing decisions by monitoring the quarterly Form 13Fs filed by Berkshire Hathaway. But those disclosures only tell part of the story. Berkshire owns New England Asset Management (NEAM), a financial institution with $5.9 billion in invested assets, but none of those securities will appear in Berkshire's 13F filings. Instead, NEAM files its own Form 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. To be perfectly clear, Buffett does not control NEAM's invested assets, at least not directly, but he does run the company that ultimately owns those assets. Here are two stocks from Buffett's "secret portfolio" to buy now and hold forever.PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is the most accepted digital wallet in North America and Europe, and it ranked as the most downloaded finance app worldwide in the first half of 2022. That success stems in large part from its two-sided network. Whereas most payment providers work solely with merchants, PayPal builds relationships with merchants and consumers, and that gives the company a material advantage.Continue reading