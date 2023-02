2 Top Stocks in Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Warren Buffett is undoubtedly one of the most successful investors in history. With a fortune exceeding $100 billion, he currently ranks fifth on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. For that reason, many investors track Buffett's portfolio by monitoring the Forms 13F Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But those quarterly filings omit certain information.In 1998, Berkshire acquired reinsurance company General Re, including its subsidiary New England Asset Management (NEAM), which has an investment portfolio worth $5.9 billion. The stocks held in that portfolio will not appear in Berkshire's 13F filings, but Buffett (through Berkshire) ultimately owns NEAM's invested assets, which means he has a "secret portfolio."Here are two top stocks in Buffett's secret portfolio to buy now and hold forever.Continue reading