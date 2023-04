2 Top Stocks That Could Win From the $263 Billion Opportunity in AI

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There has been a lot of hype around artificial intelligence (AI) technology lately, thanks to the massive popularity gained by ChatGPT. This is a generative AI application that responds to users' queries and allows them to create content such as text, audio, video, images, and code.ChatGPT's raging popularity has triggered a race among tech giants such as Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, among others, which are looking to take advantage of this trend and are set to invest billions of dollars into AI in the coming years.There are many ways that investors can take advantage of the money these companies will pour into AI in the long run, but buying shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), popularly known as TSMC, could turn out to be one of the safest ways to profit from this hot tech trend. Continue reading