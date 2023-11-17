|
17.11.2023 22:55:00
2 Top Stocks That Just Went on Sale
As a dollar-cost-averaging (DCA) investor, I love watching for stock price dips from my favorite stocks. This is particularly true when these drops appear to be short-term in nature and have no real bearing on the long-term objectives of the underlying business.Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) and Kinsale Capital (NYSE: KNSL) perfectly exemplify this disconnect. Despite being home to niche-leading operations, their share prices have dropped over 17% in the last month due to short-term earnings worries.However, with the investment thesis for these market leaders perfectly intact, I'm thrilled to add to these top stocks while they're on sale. Here's what sets them apart from the crowd.
