2 Top Stocks to Buy Before the Next Nasdaq Bull Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

"The investor's chief problem -- and his worst enemy -- is likely to be himself. In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave."Value investing pioneer Benjamin Graham's words ring true in every market environment, but especially in the highly volatile one that investors have been contending with over the past year. Avoiding emotional investing, or trying to time the market, isn't always easy. But giving in to either of those inclinations can significantly derail your long-term investing goals.If you instead focus on buying great businesses and adding to your holdings in them in a wide variety of market landscapes, you can boost your chances of experiencing prolonged, compounded returns with time in the next bull market and beyond.Continue reading