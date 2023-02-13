2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold for at Least a Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors may be navigating turbulent market waters at the moment, but that doesn't change the fact that the stock market remains a compelling place to build financial wealth. And if you're investing in stocks for decades, even a few years of extreme volatility shouldn't veer you off course or deter you from working toward your long-term financial goals. As long-term investors formulate their list of potential buys to start the new year off, here are two top-notch stocks trading at a discount that investors will want to buy and hold for years.Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) navigated the recovery from the worst of the pandemic better than many travel stocks. One of the most striking aspects of Airbnb's recovery is that the company is witnessing notable growth even compared to its trajectory before the COVID-19 crisis escalated. For example, while the third quarter of 2022 saw Airbnb grow its top and bottom line by surging clips of 36% and 61% year over year (excluding headwinds from weak foreign currencies), these metrics were up 70% and 270% compared to the same quarter three years ago. Continue reading