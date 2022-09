2 Top Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been topsy-turvy lately. There's no denying that. Does that mean you should give up on stocks and call it a day? Quite the opposite. While it may be tempting to give up the ship and try to cut your losses during choppy periods in the market, this may not only result in you losing more money, but you'll forfeit the opportunity to build your portfolio even as many top stocks are trading at incredible bargains. If you have $1,000 to invest in the stock market right now and a long-term buy-and-hold horizon for your portfolio, here are two compelling stocks to consider buying next.Continue reading