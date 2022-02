2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index losing more than 10% of its value year to date over various concerns, especially a tightening Federal Reserve policy that is expected to result in five to seven Federal funds rate hikes this year to combat surging inflation.This tech sell-off has led to a sharp pullback in the price of high-growth companies such as Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO). But the good news is that both companies recently reported solid quarterly results that have helped their stocks regain some of the lost ground.Continue reading