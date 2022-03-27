|
27.03.2022 14:30:00
2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run
The stock market had been on an amazing run for more than a decade following the collapse of the financial markets, and it was the technology sector leading the way. Even accounting for the market plunge at the onset of the pandemic, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up almost 300%, and the S&P 500 is over 350% higher.However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index (over half of the stocks in it are tech stocks) surpasses both of them, with returns exceeding 600%, though the gains were even better last November before the market began rotating out of the high-flying issues and into more defensive, consumer-oriented names. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
