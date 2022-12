2 Top-Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This year has been a disappointment to say the least for investors. After a 13-year bull-market run driven primarily by the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, growth stocks have tanked this year, and the index is down 30% in 2022.Yet for every bear market that comes along -- and such corrections do occur with regularity -- a rally follows behind, eventually wiping away all the losses and going on to new heights. So it becomes a waiting game for patient investors who know to hang on through the tough times to get to better days tomorrow.However, corrections also provide opportunities to pick up good companies with excellent growth potential that have been beaten down. Stand out tech stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) have lost at least 20% of their value this year, but Wall Street still expects them to grow some 50% or more this year and beyond.Continue reading