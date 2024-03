2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Nasdaq Jumps Higher in 2024

Technology stocks were in fine form in 2023, which is evident from the outstanding gain of almost 67% on the Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index during the year, and the good part is that the sector is showing promising signs once again this year.The Nasdaq -100 Technology Sector index is up roughly 7% so far in 2024, and history suggests that it could finish the year with much stronger gains. Barring 1999, the Nasdaq -100 has delivered an average gain of 24% in the year following one in which the index clocked 40%-plus gains, according to brokerage firm Capex.com.Favorable factors such as a robust U.S. economy and declining inflation can help the Nasdaq repeat history in 2024 and jump higher. That's why now would be a good time for investors to buy tech stocks such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel