11.08.2024 12:54:00
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
The stock market is always going to experience occasional dips, but stocks of profitable and growing companies are always going to be a relatively safe course to build lasting wealth. Here are two solid businesses with excellent growth prospects to buy now.Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a great stock to buy for its strong brand, massive profitability, and nimble growth strategy that can adapt quickly to new opportunities. It responded quickly to the artificial intelligence (AI) trends taking over the enterprise space last year, and it's translating to strong business momentum.Microsoft is a no-brainer for almost any market environment because of its lucrative subscription-based business model. Investors can sleep well at night knowing they hold shares in a business that provides essential software for students and working professionals and has the financial fortitude to invest in growth and pay regular dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
