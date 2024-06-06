|
06.06.2024 10:50:00
2 Top Tech Stocks Trading Under $20 per Share
It's not easy finding quality stocks trading under $20 per share. While share price isn't the sole indicator of a stock's merits, great companies tend to trade higher over time, so they typically don't stay this inexpensive for very long.However, there are exceptions.Believe it or not, some potentially great technology companies are trading at attractive prices that could look like bargains in hindsight. SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) stand out as speculative stocks with enough promise to potentially make buyers look like geniuses in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!