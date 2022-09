2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

You don't have to be rich to make an investment. Some fantastic stocks are available for less than $20 per share. Since most stock brokerages don't charge fees for each trade, that means you can pick up some great stocks -- one share at a time, whenever you can afford it.If you're not sure where to start, I'll show you a couple of rock-solid tech stocks under $20 per share that should serve you well for a long time. In fact, that Andrew Jackson bill will get you more than one share of these stocks, or one of each if that's what you prefer. They even pay robust dividends!Swedish telecommunications expert Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) has been around for a while. In fact, the stock is so experienced that its ultra-low share price is a side effect of the dot-com crash in the year 2000. The business was booming around the turn of the millennium, inspiring the company to split its stock three times in five years. When that bubble popped, Ericsson's friendly share prices became a problem that even a 1-for-10 reverse split in 2002 couldn't cover up.Continue reading