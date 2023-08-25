|
25.08.2023 13:00:00
2 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
Not every brokerage gives its account holders the option of buying fractional shares, and when you're just starting, buying a stock that's valued at $200 per share or more can overweight your portfolio drastically toward that one company. As a result, focusing your portfolio on stocks with lower share prices can be an attractive strategy to help you stay properly diversified.If you're in that situation (or even if you're not), here are two tech stocks under $20 that should be on your radar.Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is one of the market's poster child stocks for investing in artificial intelligence (AI). Palantir is a leader in its space because of its AI-first approach to data processing software. The general idea behind its product is that you feed mounds of data into it, and it kicks back recommendations and displays the information on easy-to-read dashboards.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
