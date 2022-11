2 Top Trends to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors have been more than a bit skeptical about the market lately as inflation rises and the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to tame it. But while the near-term outlook may look uncertain, some huge investing trends are already underway and could bring significant opportunities for investors in the years to come. Here are two that investors should consider putting $1,000 toward right now . By 2030, electric vehicles (EVs) are expected to account for more than 60% of all light-duty vehicles (cars, vans, SUVs, and pickup trucks) sold worldwide -- up from just 13% this year. And those rising sales would create an estimated $1.4 trillion market by 2027. Continue reading