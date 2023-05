2 Top Trends to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Gene-editing healthcare therapies and renewable energy are two of the strongest trends today and for the next few years. Both sectors are worthy of sizable investments, particularly if you're looking to make long-term investments. If you have $5,000 that you don't require for necessary, or near-term, expenses, then these investing ideas could be a good way to make your money work for you. CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) gene editing was discovered in 2012, and has the potential to revolutionize some aspects of health care. In some cases, gene-editing therapies have the potential to functionally cure, rather than just treat, genetic diseases. Renewable energy is a big trend because the dangers of climate change have made clear the world's need for clean and sustainable sources of energy such as solar and wind power that do not produce greenhouse gasses. Continue reading