2 Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

The S&P 500's dividend yield is a rather pedestrian 1.4% these days. At that rate, you could earn about $14 of annual dividend income for every $1,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund.Many stocks offer higher yields -- some considerably more. One of the more compelling options for yield-seeking investors is master limited partnerships (MLPs). While MLPs can complicate your taxes (they send K-1s instead of 1099-DIVs), the extra income can be well worth it. Top MLPs Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) currently yield over 8%. At that rate, a $1,000 investment would generate over $80 in annual income. Energy Transfer offers an 8.3%-yielding distribution. That monster payout is very bankable. The midstream giant generates stable cash flow of roughly $7.5 billion annually because fees supply about 90% of its earnings. Meanwhile, the company pays out a conservative portion of its steady cash flow (around 50%, or $4 billion). That gives it a huge cushion while enabling it to retain money to fund its organic expansion program ($2 billion-$3 billion annually) with room to spare. It uses its excess free cash (about $500 million to $1.5 billion per year) to maintain a strong balance sheet and opportunistically repurchase its units.