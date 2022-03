2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With histories of revenue growth and relatively low valuations compared to other companies in their sectors, LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) and Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) look like great stocks to buy now . Each company has outpaced the S&P 500 average over the past decade. Clearly, the businesses must be doing something right.Check out these statistics:Continue reading